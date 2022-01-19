Legislation recently approved by a legislative panel in the state (and supported by DeSantis) does exactly that. If passed, it would classify as “discrimination based on race, color, sex, or national origin” any mandated instruction from employers that “espouses, promotes, advances, inculcates, or compels such individual to believe” one of a series of unusual claims, like that members of one race are inherently morally superior to members of other races or that someone of a race “bears responsibility for, or should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment because of actions committed in the past by other members of the same race.” Similar prohibitions apply to school curriculums. It’s all very clumsy, in the way of proposed legislation, but it’s clear in its intent: In Florida, you’re not allowed to do the things Fox News says Democrats and Black people do.