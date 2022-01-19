“I’m hoping that they are able to rise above the divisive message of their party, that they’re able to literally stand in the space of integrity, and stand in the space of courage, and do what they know in their heart is the right thing to do, and that is to protect the rights of all voters of this country to be able to have a process that’s free and fair,” Brown said of Republicans, hours after she and a group of about 30 other voting rights activists were arrested for demonstrating on Capitol grounds in favor of voting rights legislation.