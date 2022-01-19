By substituting their judgment for that of the political branches, the justices’ ruling shows two things. First, the Supreme Court has discarded the deference of the Carolene Products era. And second, the court has not yet identified a coherent principle to replace it. Instead, the argument for or against the need for court deference in each specific case seems to resemble Justice Potter Stewart’s famous definition of “obscenity”: “I know it when I see it.” Such an approach is not inherently conservative or liberal. But as the Lochner era made clear, it tends to enforce the policy beliefs of the justices applying it.