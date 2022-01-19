Now, though, the situation had changed with the omicron surge, and according to court sources, Sotomayor did not feel safe in proximity to people who were unmasked. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., understanding that, in some form asked the other justices to mask up.

They all did. Except Gorsuch, who, as it happens, sits next to Sotomayor on the bench. His continued refusal since then has also meant that Sotomayor has not attended the justices’ weekly conference in person, joining instead by telephone.