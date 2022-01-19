“Reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask surprised us. It is false,” the two justices said in the first statement. “While we may sometimes disagree about the law, we are warm colleagues and friends.”
The statement tracked with reports by others who have cast doubt on Totenberg’s reporting. But what it did not do was directly dispute what she actually reported.
Totenberg’s story did not, in fact, state that Sotomayor asked Gorsuch to wear a mask; it stated that Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. asked “in some form” for the justices to wear masks. Totenberg didn’t even report that Sotomayor had made the request indirectly through Roberts, saying merely that Roberts knew she, having had diabetes since she was a young girl, was uncomfortable being close to unmasked people amid the recent coronavirus surge.
Here’s the key section:
Now, though, the situation had changed with the omicron surge, and according to court sources, Sotomayor did not feel safe in proximity to people who were unmasked. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., understanding that, in some form asked the other justices to mask up.They all did. Except Gorsuch, who, as it happens, sits next to Sotomayor on the bench. His continued refusal since then has also meant that Sotomayor has not attended the justices’ weekly conference in person, joining instead by telephone.
Various news reports aggregated Totenberg’s story. CNN confirmed elements of Totenberg’s report, including that “Sotomayor expressed her concerns to” Roberts. But CNN reported explicitly that its “source said she did not directly ask Gorsuch to wear a mask.”
Indeed, we’ve been unable to find a report saying what the statement denied: that Sotomayor herself made such a request to Gorsuch. Perhaps it’s out there, and that’s what they chose to deny — a common tactic for what are often known as “non-denial denials” — or perhaps they just dashed off the statement too quickly.
Either way, though, Roberts has now intervened. He released his own statement more directly denying the crux of what NPR had actually reported. “I did not request Justice Gorsuch or any other Justice to wear a mask on the bench,” Roberts said, per The Washington Post’s Robert Barnes.
After Totenberg’s report Tuesday, Fox News’s legal correspondent Shannon Bream disputed it, citing her own source. Bream stated the source said there was “no blanket admonition or request from Chief Justice Roberts that the other justices begin wearing masks to arguments.” She added that the “source further stated Justice Sotomayor did not make any such request to Justice Gorsuch” — which, again, Totenberg hadn’t claimed.
The National Law Journal’s Supreme Court reporter, Marcia Coyle, also disputed the report, stating that her sources said Roberts “made no such mask request.” Former Gorsuch clerk Mike Davis also called Totenberg’s report that Roberts made the request “100% False.”
But the Supreme Court’s dual statements also, as Barnes and others noted, did not address the reason for Sotomayor’s absence from in-person oral arguments and meetings, which continued Wednesday. Observers have been noting her remote status since earlier this month, with one — Harry Litman — even noting Gorsuch’s status as the only unmasked justice and suggesting that might have played a role in Sotomayor’s physical absence.
The easy way to nip this all in the bud would have been for Sotomayor to address why she has chosen to appear remotely, and for Gorsuch to address his decision not to wear a mask, even as every other justice has worn one. Even if there was no explicit request from Roberts, as he says — NPR’s report is unspecific on what form it took — you’d think Gorsuch would notice his status as the one unmasked justice, and one who no less sits next to Sotomayor, who was once the only masked justice.
Unless there’s some alternate explanation for Sotomayor’s physical absence. Or perhaps she doesn’t want to appear even if everyone is masked.
For some reason they’ve allowed this mystery to proceed. But at least Roberts’s statement deals with a large portion of the matter at hand.
The court certainly has an interest in assuring us that justices from different wings of the court work well together — and justices often make a point to reinforce that (think about all the stories about what good friends Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg were). It also is loath to get involved in stuff like this publicly. But the court also has a duty to be specific, as it well knows — and as it now at least accepted, belatedly.