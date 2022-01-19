Today, climate hawks in the House say that Stansbury has earned a reputation as an unusually active freshman on climate and water issues. They describe her as a policy wonk with a staffer-level knowledge of these issues and a determination to tackle pressing environmental problems, from America's aging electric grid to the historic drought gripping the West.
“She's a super-freshman,” Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), who serves on the House Natural Resources Committee with Stansbury, told The Climate 202. “She's one of these wonky people who think in acre feet and [cubic feet per second] and understand the history and the trade-offs that we grapple with on Western water.”
Natural Resources Chairman Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) called Stansbury a “great addition to the committee” and a “very, very intelligent person who knows the subject matter.”
“Given the interest that she has in climate, conservation, environmental justice and other environmental issues that we tackle, I hope she stays in this committee because I think her leadership on it is going to be very valuable,” Grijalva said.
In December, Stansbury introduced the WaterSMART Access for Tribes Act, which seeks to help tribes access clean drinking water amid a “megadrought” that scientists say is fueled by the climate crisis. The bipartisan bill was co-sponsored by Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) and seven Democrats.
In a recent Zoom interview with The Climate 202, Stansbury said she spends a lot of time thinking about “how we build a more resilient future for communities in light of climate change.”
“I tend to nerd out and get in the weeds on the science and politics,” she said with a laugh.
Fossil fuel beginnings
Stansbury, 42, was born in Farmington, New Mexico to parents who both worked in the fossil fuel industry. Her mother was an engineer who helped build the largest coal-fired power plant in the state, and her father was a welder in the oil fields.
When she was a toddler, her parents moved to Albuquerque and went back to school after oil prices collapsed. This experience taught Stansbury about the oil and gas industry's boom-and-bust cycle at a young age.
Today, as Stansbury champions climate legislation in Congress, the industry is booming again, particularly in the Permian Basin in New Mexico and Texas.
“One of the strange and incongruent realities of our time is that we're living in a moment of a climate crisis at the same time that the oil and gas industry is booming in the United States,” Stansbury said. “And there's so much cognitive dissonance around that it's difficult to even wrap your mind around.”
In climate policy discussions, Stansbury said she emphasizes the importance of a “just transition” for fossil fuel workers as the nation moves to a clean energy economy.
“In some ways, I was born into this world to do this work, having been born to two parents who were working in a time of energy transition,” she said. “And so for me, it's very personal.”
Female role models
When President Barack Obama took office, Stansbury became a policy adviser on the Council on Environmental Quality and a program examiner in the Office of Management and Budget. But Capitol Hill beckoned.
Her next job was as a staffer on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, where she was inspired by the relationship between then-Chairwoman Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), who spearheaded the passage of bipartisan energy legislation.
“I really look to Senator Cantwell and Senator Murkowski as women leaders that I admire and have learned so much from,” Stansbury said.
After serving in the New Mexico House of Representatives, where she wrote legislation to modernize the state's electric grid, Stansbury set her sights on the seat of another female role model: Haaland, the first Native American secretary of the interior.
“I get a little emotional just thinking about the work that she's doing because of its significance and importance from a historical standpoint,” said Stansbury, who teared up during the video call while discussing Haaland's advocacy for missing and slain Indigenous women.
“I think of her leadership and her role in the seat every single day,” she said, “and the responsibility of carrying on the work that she led.”
Agency alert
White House distributes $5.5 billion for climate resilience
The White House today announced it is distributing $5.5 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure law, which Biden signed in November, for the Army Corps of Engineers to bolster the resilience of ports and waterways to the impacts of climate change.
The Army Corps will invest $1.1 billion to restore and protect the South Florida ecosystem and the Everglades, marking the single largest investment in the Everglades in U.S. history, according to a White House fact sheet.
The Forest Service announced a 10-year wildfire strategy
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Forest Service Chief Randy Moore on Tuesday released a 10-year strategy for protecting communities from wildfires and improving the resilience of the nation's forests. The plan, which emphasizes the need to increase fuels and forest health treatments, also comes in response to the bipartisan infrastructure law.
Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) praised the plan, calling it a “major step toward addressing the devastating wildfires sweeping the West.”
But Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) was less impressed, saying, “While today’s announcement is a step in the right direction, unnecessary red tape and diminishing sawmill infrastructure will continue to make it difficult to address the problems plaguing our forests.”
Federal agencies will clean up orphan wells
The Interior Department on Tuesday announced a multi-agency initiative to close and clean up abandoned oil and gas wells that can release massive amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere.
Interior will partner on the initiative with the Departments of Agriculture and Energy; the Environmental Protection Agency; and the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission. The infrastructure bill included $4.7 billion to address orphan wells.
Corporate commitments
Exxon Mobil sets net-zero target that doesn't cover scope 3 emissions
ExxonMobil yesterday pledged to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 2050, The Washington Post’s Aaron Gregg reports. But the commitment does not extend to scope 3 emissions, which include the end-use emissions that come from people using the oil giant’s products, such as the carbon dioxide released by drivers who fill up at a gas station.
Exxon still trails peers such as BP and Shell, which have more aggressive commitments that include scope 3 emissions.
BlackRock CEO says businesses are not ‘climate police’
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world's largest investment fund manager, said the firm would continue to push companies to address climate change, although the firm will not use its shares to press for divestment from oil and gas companies, The Post’s Steven Mufson and Douglas MacMillan report.
“Capitalism has the power to shape society and act as a powerful catalyst for change. But businesses can’t do this alone, and they cannot be the climate police,” Fink wrote in his annual letter to chief executives.
“Divesting from entire sectors — or simply passing carbon-intensive assets from public markets to private markets — will not get the world to net zero,” he added. “And BlackRock does not pursue divestment from oil and gas companies as a policy.”
Fink's comments reflect a growing debate over whether the financial industry should use its clout to reduce the risks of climate change. Environmental activists have called on BlackRock to cut ties with fossil fuel companies that fail to reduce their emissions.
By contrast, some Republican lawmakers and state regulators have argued that by urging companies to focus on sustainability, BlackRock is imposing its ideological beliefs on the corporate world.
Scientists call on PR and ad agencies to quit fossil fuels
More than 450 scientists today released a letter calling on public relations firms and ad agencies to stop working with fossil fuel companies and spreading disinformation about climate change.
Advertising and PR campaigns on behalf of fossil fuel companies are “one of the biggest barriers to the government action science shows is necessary to mitigate the ongoing climate emergency, and avert total disaster,” the scientists wrote.
The letter, which was organized by Clean Creatives and the Union of Concerned Scientists, comes a week after the major PR firm Edelman pledged to push clients toward climate action, even as the firm stopped short of promising to break ties with fossil fuel companies.
The global climate
Germany considers halting Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz yesterday gave his strongest warning to date that Germany could halt Nord Stream 2, a Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline, if Russia invades Ukraine, Politico's Hans von der Burchard reports.
“[E]verything is up for discussion if it comes to a military intervention against Ukraine,” Scholz said during a news conference in response to a question about the pipeline.
