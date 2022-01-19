Three new pandemic initiatives launch as Biden hits one-year mark
President Biden is officially launching several high-stakes initiatives aimed at stemming the still-surging pandemic.
Americans can now order free at-home tests on a new federal website. The administration will soon start distributing highly protective masks for free. And private insurers are covering at-home coronavirus tests.
Some of the just-launched initiatives are ones public health experts had been pushing the White House to try for months, and this week is a critical moment for the Biden administration to put its new plans into action. It comes as Biden’s presidency hits the one-year mark this week — and his pandemic response is under the microscope. (More on that below.)
- “They're doing the right thing, I just wish they'd done it earlier,” David Paltiel, a health policy professor at Yale School of Public Health, said of the new testing program.
Rick Bright, a former covid-19 adviser to Biden's transition team:
A soft launch
The federal testing website, covidtests.gov, quietly went live a day early ahead of the site’s official launch today. It’s part of the administration’s effort to make 500 million at-home rapid tests available to every household, though the limit will be four per address.
- The website operated at a limited capacity yesterday to help ensure as smooth a launch as possible today, a White House official told my colleague Yasmeen Abutaleb.
- The administration is also piloting its call center, where those without Internet access can order tests. That will be officially operational by the end of the week, a White House official told The Health 202.
The website launch wasn’t without hiccups. Some apartment-dwellers posted online that they were having issues ordering tests, perhaps because someone in the same building had already put in an order.
- “This is occurring in a small percentage of orders” among people whose addresses “are not registered as multiunit buildings,” David Partenheimer, a spokesman for the Postal Service, said in a statement to The Health 202.
- How to get help: the Postal Service recommends filling out a service request or contacting its help desk at 1-800-ASK-USPS.
Victoria Knight, Kaiser Health News:
The Post’s Dan Zak:
Masking up
The Biden administration is gearing up to distribute 400 million high-quality N95 masks for free at thousands of pharmacies and community health centers, our colleagues Lena H. Sun and Dan Diamond report this morning.
The details: The masks will come from the government’s Strategic National Stockpile, and three masks will be available per adult.
The timeline: Officials will start shipping them at the end of this week, and the masks will be available late next week, with the program expected to be fully up and running by early February.
Covering At-Home tests
Starting Saturday, private insurers began covering at-home coronavirus tests for millions of Americans. The administration says it aimed to incentivize insurers to make it easier for people to get the tests for free upfront, instead of going through the hassle of trying to get reimbursed.
How’s it been going so far? “Right now, it really depends insurer-to-insurer what somebody would have to do, what they would have to provide, and whether or not they have a direct coverage option available,” said Lindsey Dawson, an associate director at the Kaiser Family Foundation.
- For instance: Some insurers say consumers can submit a manual claim through a portal and upload a copy of a receipt, while the company works to set up an option to buy the tests at some locations without any upfront costs. Others say people can order the tests online from the insurers’ partner.
From our reporters' notebooks
The Post's Dan Diamond dug into Biden's plan to defeat covid. He sends us this dispatch about his story published yesterday:
Promises made. Promises … kept?
On his first full day in office, Biden released a sweeping covid strategy that contained more than 180 individual pledges, lumped under seven big goals — everything from supporting schools and distributing tests to improving real-time data and even setting up new government offices.
But a year later, the track record on those promises is mixed. Even some plan′s co-authors and Biden advisers say the White House should have stuck to more of the pledges — which could've helped minimize the pain from delta and omicron, as case numbers and hospitalizations set records.
Where Biden followed through: Dozens of promises to boost vaccinations. About 75 percent of all Americans have received at least one shot, and 63 percent are considered “fully vaccinated.”
And the White House generally kept its promises here: more production of shots, more places to get them and a slew of outreach campaigns to win over holdouts.
- “When we got there, only 40 percent of Americans said they wanted to get vaccinated,” said Andy Slavitt, a former White House senior adviser.
It's a great success, although opportunities for improvement remain, said Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania.
- “We would … go out in the halls and cheer” if the U.S. achieved comparable rates of voter turnout as vaccination, added Jamieson. “And then say, we still have to do better, because even the relatively small part of the population that accepts misinformation is problematic.”
Then there are areas, like dozens of pledges to “mitigate” the virus, that came up short. Page 59 promised “predictable and robust” federal purchases of tests, to ensure ample supply. But the testing industry says that didn't happen last year.
Page 87 vowed to “protect workers and issue stronger worker safety guidance.” Yet essential workers say they feel still exposed and are frustrated that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration hasn't issued permanent workplace standards.
And the plan repeatedly promised “clear public health guidance” on when to wear masks, socially distance and take other protective steps. But the polling shows Americans are increasingly confused and frustrated by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that have seemed to yo-yo over the past year.
Progress on many promises ended up in the middle. On global strategy, for instance, the White House checked virtually every box on its to-do list, whether rejoining the World Health Organization or donating vaccine doses overseas.
And yet …
“The administration can and does credibly say they are doing more than almost every other country,” said Krishna Udayakumar, director of the Duke Global Health Innovation Center. “And it is also true that none of it is even close to being enough to end the pandemic.”
In the White House, advisers say they’re hewing to last year’s plan and its seven big goals. “The team sort of teases me that it’s my security blanket,” said Jeff Zients, the coronavirus strategy coordinator who keeps an actual blanket in his office emblazoned with a cover of the plan. (The blanket's other side reads “execution, execution, execution,” a reminder to staff who borrow the blanket when they get cold.)
So don’t expect a new White House approach in 2022: Zients promises “more tactics and initiatives that build on the seven strategies,” rather than replacing them.
Coronavirus
CMS set a new deadline for vaccinating health-care workers
Biden's Medicare and Medicaid agency is moving the deadline for health-care workers to be vaccinated in the 24 states where the immunization requirements were previously blocked by lower courts. Those requirements were revived last week by the Supreme Court, The Post's Amy Goldstein reports.
- Under the new deadlines, providers must ensure that their employees have had at least one shot by Feb. 14 and are fully vaccinated by March 15.
- The timeline does not apply in 25 other states and the District of Columbia, where the vaccine rule was not halted by lower courts. Providers in those states must have their employees fully vaccinated by Feb. 28.
- Due to a separate court injunction, Texas is the only state where the mandate is not in effect.
U.S. surgeon general: Omicron surge hasn't peaked nationwide, 'the next few weeks will be tough'
Experts are starting to weigh in with predictions on when the omicron wave will subside and what the future may hold.
In the coming days: Don’t expect the omicron wave to peak. “We shouldn’t expect a national peak in the next coming days — the next few weeks will be tough,” U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Sunday on CNN.
- While there is data suggesting that the recent wave of infections may be hitting a plateau in some East Coast cities, other parts of the country are still seeing rising caseloads, The Post’s Paulina Firozi reports.
In the coming weeks: Deaths could continue to rise, according to the latest models. Katriona Shea, the co-leader of a coronavirus modeling hub that shares data with the federal government, told the Associated Press that the latest round of models predict that the wave of deaths could peak in late-January or early-February.
- Some 50,000 to 300,000 Americans could die before the omicron wave could subside in March.
Long term: Don’t count on omicron ending the pandemic. That’s the advice from Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser.
Here's what else you need to know:
- Lab studies indicate that Paxlovid, Pfizer's pill to treat covid-19, is effective against the omicron variant, The Post’s Hannah Knowles reports. But doctors say that the limited supply of the pills has blunted its impact against the omicron wave.
- Half of the globe has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. But there are huge inequities: Less than 10 percent of people in Africa have received their primary shots, Hannah writes.
Sugar rush
