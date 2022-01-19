The point here is not to defend the idea of armed conflict emerging in Europe, nor to defend a particular position on the prospect. It is certainly not to endorse American involvement in a potential war in Ukraine. It is, instead, to point out that the former president and current Republican leader’s position on the question is unstated — even as it poses a particularly tricky set of questions about how he might respond. It is also to reinforce that many of Trump’s allies are inherently sympathetic to Putin’s tactics and that some, like Carlson, are working to actively support Russia’s position. Trump hasn’t spoken out against Putin’s demonstrated aggression, and he has a foundation from which not to do so.