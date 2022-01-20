Q: I wanted to clarify: A moment ago you were asked whether or not you believed that we would have free and fair elections in 2022 if some of these state legislatures reform their voting protocols. You said that it depends. Do you do you think that they would in any way be illegitimate?

BIDEN: Oh, yeah, I think it easily could be illegitimate. Imagine if, in fact, Trump had succeeded in convincing [then-Vice President] Pence to not count the votes.