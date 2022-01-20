It came in the form of an unusually freewheeling, nearly two-hour press conference Biden held on the day before his presidency turned a year old. While Biden showed flashes of warmth for Republicans — “I actually like Mitch McConnell,” he said — he largely abandoned the message of bipartisanship he ran on in 2020, “when he said that Republicans would have an ‘epiphany’ and that partisan gridlock would ease if he took office,” as our colleagues Annie Linskey, Cleve Wootson and Sean Sullivan note.