In response, many Democrats and climate advocates echoed the urgent need to pass the climate provisions and stressed that Biden's legacy — and the planet — depend on it.
“Well, it's clear to me that we're going to have to probably break it up,” Biden said during a news conference at the White House yesterday afternoon, marking the end of his first year in office.
“I've been talking to a number of my colleagues on the Hill,” he said. “I think it's clear that we would be able to get support for the $500 billion-plus for energy and the environmental issues that are there.”
House Democrats facing tough reelection fights have urged party leaders to break up Build Back Better into smaller bills and pass them individually, sparking concern from some climate advocates.
It was not immediately clear whether Biden had expressed support for breaking up the legislative package or simply scaling it back even further. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
But Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) told The Climate 202 that he didn't interpret Biden's comments as endorsing the piecemeal approach, given the rules governing reconciliation, the budget process that Democrats are using to avoid a Senate filibuster.
“The way I interpret it, the president is saying, 'Let's pass what we can and then let's fight for what we can't get done,'” Khanna said in a phone interview last night.
The California Democrat added that he remains optimistic about passing the bill's $555 billion package of tax credits, grants and other policies aimed at reducing the greenhouse gas emissions that are warming the planet. Holdout Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) said earlier this month that he thinks Democrats can “come to agreement” on these climate provisions.
“I think we ought to give Senator Manchin a leadership role in putting something together and seeing what can be a consensus,” Khanna said. “And I'm confident that we can get robust climate provisions and other provisions. It's not going to be everything, but we can get something that's a broad consensus.”
Senate climate hawks weigh in
Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), who chairs the Democrats' Special Committee on the Climate Crisis, said the path forward on climate is deceptively “simple.”
“We should pass whatever can pass. It’s as simple as that,” Schatz said in a statement to The Climate 202. “We are all using our brains and our egos to make this more complicated than necessary. Let’s figure out what’s got 50, and enact it.”
Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), who has previously called for Democrats to immediately pass the climate provisions, doubled down on that approach.
“The climate justice and clean energy provisions in Build Back Better have been largely worked through and financed, so let’s start there and add any of the other important provisions to support working families that can meet the 50-vote threshold,” Markey said in a statement.
“The very future of our planet,” he said, “simply cannot wait.”
A bipartisan wildlife bill is gaining momentum on Capitol Hill
The House Natural Resources Committee yesterday approved a bipartisan bill to protect and conserve America's wildlife, as the biodiversity crisis causes the extinction of animal and plant species at an unprecedented rate.
Twenty-nine members voted in favor of the nearly $1.4 billion measure, while 15 members voted against it. The bill now heads to the House floor, as supporters remain optimistic about its eventual passage in both chambers of Congress, despite lingering disagreement over how to pay for it.
The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act was introduced in the House by Reps. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) and Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.). The Senate version is co-sponsored by Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Roy Blunt (R-Mo.).
- The measure would amend the 1937 Pittman-Robertson Act, which provides federal aid to states for management and restoration of wildlife. It would allocate an additional $1.3 billion per year for states and territories, and $97.5 million annually for tribes, to bolster their efforts to protect, conserve and restore wildlife and habitat.
- Globally, 1 million animals and plants are in danger of disappearing because of climate change and habitat destruction. In September, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officially declared 23 species extinct because none could be found in the wild.
“We are in the midst of an unprecedented biodiversity crisis,” Dingell said at the outset of the Natural Resources Committee markup. “Without a change in the way we finance fish and wildlife conservation, the list of federally threatened and endangered species will grow from nearly 1,600 species today to thousands more in the future.”
The word “climate” does not appear once in the current House or Senate versions of the bill. But Heinrich told The Climate 202 that he views the biodiversity crisis as inextricably linked to the climate crisis.
“I think this is a very powerful tool to help all of our wildlife professionals address the pressures that wildlife is under right now, including climate pressures,” Heinrich said in an interview yesterday.
Pay-for problems
Proponents of the bill are cautiously optimistic about its path forward, despite a lack of consensus over how to pay for it.
- The current House version of the bill would provide funding from the U.S. Treasury, with states required to provide at least 25 percent in matching funds. But the new spending would not be offset, meaning the bill would not be paid for.
- Rep. Bruce Westerman of Arkansas, the top Republican on the Natural Resources panel, said that while the bill is “good policy” and he has negotiated with Dingell “in good faith,” he cannot support the measure unless the spending is offset.
- Dingell responded that she is “totally committed” to working with GOP members to find a pay-for before the bill hits the House floor.
The Senate version of the bill would be at least partly offset with fines paid by polluters in natural resources damages cases, such as fines for oil spills or Clean Water Act violations.
Heinrich called the proposal “one of the strongest pay-fors I've seen in recent years,” while Blunt expressed confidence in getting the bill over the finish line.
“I hope the strong, bipartisan and bicameral support we have for the bill will allow us to find a path forward this year, and I look forward to continuing to work with Senator Heinrich to get this done,” Blunt said.
Pressure points
PR giant Edelman takes heat for its fossil fuel clients
Edelman, one of the most powerful public relations firms in the world, is facing mounting pressure to cut ties with its fossil fuel clients, which include ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, The Washington Post's Steven Mufson reports.
Earlier this month, Edelman completed a two-month study of its climate principles, including a “deep dive” on 20 clients with particularly large greenhouse gas emissions. But so far, the firm has not severed ties with any of them.
In an interview with The Post, Richard Edelman, the firm’s president and chief executive, called climate change “the most important issue of the day,” but he said he felt “comfortable” with the company's past work for the oil and gas industry.
Critics say PR firms that burnish the reputations of fossil fuel companies are contributing to the climate crisis. Campaigns targeting the PR firms are part of a larger push to divest from fossil fuels that has targeted law firms, banks and universities.
On the Hill
The House Energy and Commerce Committee will hold a hearing today on the environmental effects of blockchain technologies and cryptocurrencies.
In his prepared remarks, Committee Chair Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) will tout the promise of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency but raise concerns about the “enormous” amounts of energy those technologies consume. He will cite an estimate that cryptomining produced 78.8 million tons of carbon emissions last year — the equivalent of the emissions of more than 15.5 million gas-powered cars.
The power grid
New York’s first offshore wind farm gets the green light
The Interior Department's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management gave final approval to South Fork Wind to start construction on the first offshore wind farm in New York. It's the second commercial-scale offshore wind farm to gain approval in the United States, and developers hope to have it up and running by the end of 2023, with the ultimate aim of powering 70,000 homes.
The approval is a step toward Biden's target of generating 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030. In November, construction started on the first commercial-scale wind farm, Vineyard Wind, which is south of Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.
Climate solutions
Big-box stores can meet half of their energy needs with rooftop solar, study says
A study finds that installing solar panels on the expansive, flat roofs of superstores such as Walmart, Target and Home Depot could generate enough electricity to meet half of their energy needs, The Post’s Tik Root reports.
The study, from the nonprofit Environment America Research and Policy Center and the nonpartisan research organization Frontier Group, calculates that there is about 7.2 billion square feet of roof space on superstores around the country, with about two-thirds of roofs suitable for solar — enough capacity to power about 8 million American homes.
Viral
