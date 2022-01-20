“My interpretation is that he’s saying, ‘let′s … see what can pass and then let's do other things perhaps piecemeal,′ ” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) told our Climate 202 pal Maxine Joselow. “ But let′s have one key bill.”

Especially because to pass a spate of smaller bills in the Senate, “someone is going to have to go find 10 Republicans,” as one House Democratic aide put it.

Biden said he believes he can get the support of the party for provisions on climate change and early education, as well as mechanisms to finance the new spending. He didn’t specifically call out health care in that list, but he did bring up the bill's pharmaceutical price limits at one point, saying "the American people overwhelmingly agree with me on prescription drugs."