It was not immediately clear what federal authorities might be investigating.
The Monitor reported that more than two dozen FBI agents were seen at Cuellar’s home Wednesday afternoon and that items from his residence were loaded into vehicles.
The publication said several government vehicles were also parked outside Cuellar’s campaign office and that two of those vehicles later traveled to his home. One person who emerged from the vehicles was wearing an FBI jacket, the report said.
An FBI spokeswoman acknowledged that agents were present in the vicinity of Cuellar’s home conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity,” but she did not elaborate.
“The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation,” spokeswoman Roseanne Hughes said.
Cuellar, 66, has represented Texas’s 28th Congressional District since 2005. He previously served briefly as Texas’s secretary of state and in the state legislature.
Cuellar, who is seeking reelection to his House seat this year, faces a March 1 primary.
The Monitor reported that it was unclear whether anyone was present at Cuellar’s home during the FBI activity.