“I think that he is dealing with what I believe he thinks is the most tragic thing that's happened to Mother Russia — in that the Berlin Wall came down, the Empire has been lost, the Near Abroad is gone, et cetera. The Soviet Union has been split,” Biden said of Putin. The Russian president is well known to regard the breakup of the USSR as a calamity and the ensuing reduction of Moscow’s influence in countries around Russia — the “Near Abroad” — as dangerous.