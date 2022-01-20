It took a few years for the deregulation project to come to fruition. The most significant pieces of legislation, the 1978 Airline Deregulation Act and the 1980 Staggers Rail Act and Motor Carrier Act, were signed into law by President Jimmy Carter, not Ford. But it was under Ford that the deregulatory project first gained momentum, and it was under the guise of reducing inflation — however loosely the two were tied in reality — that it found its opening.