The latest revelation: In recent years, an Israeli police unit has brought on “at least three external hackers as paid contractors in order to assist it in gathering intelligence and cracking criminal cases,” Israeli business daily Calcalist’s Tomer Ganon reports. The hackers “broke into private WiFi networks, downloaded recordings from security cameras belonging to private companies, [and] hacked into insurance files, as well as phones which police couldn’t crack with NSO’s Pegasus,” Ganon writes. Israeli police told Calcalist that the report’s claims are “untrue” and they act according to the law.