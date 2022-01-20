Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Cynthia M. Lummis (R-Wyo.) are introducing the bill around a year after the House overwhelmingly passed a version in the lower chamber. In federal prisons, inmates are asked to “voluntarily” agree to being monitored to use the prison’s email system to communicate with their lawyers. The bill would in most cases block the Bureau of Prisons from monitoring the emails.