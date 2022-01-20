In a campaign launch video Thursday, Healey repeatedly emphasized a message of unity, citing her childhood as one of five kids raised by a single mom — as well as her former basketball career — as teaching her the importance of teamwork.
“Massachusetts, I know the years of the pandemic have been really hard,” Healey says in the video. “But I see a state that’s coming together with courage, grit and caring to do great things.”
Healey also highlighted her accomplishments as attorney general, saying her team had gone after predatory lenders, ExxonMobil, and opioid manufacturers. If elected, she added, her focus would be to get the state’s economy back on track, make child care more affordable and modernize schools.
Healey was elected to her position in 2014 and became the first openly gay attorney general in the country.
Other Democratic candidates who have announced campaigns for Massachusetts governor include Sonia Chang-Díaz, a state senator from Boston; and Danielle Allen, a professor of politics at Harvard University. Ben Downing, a former state senator, recently withdrew from the Democratic race, citing financial challenges.
Geoff Diehl, a conservative Republican embraced by Trump, announced his intention to challenge Baker in the GOP primary before Baker said he would not seek reelection.
Joanna Slater contributed to this report.