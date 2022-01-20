That said, focusing on overall approval often misses plenty of nuance. And exactly one year into Biden’s presidency, another poll number stands out — and sets him apart from other recent presidents, in the wrong way.
Over the past 20-plus years, pollsters have infrequently asked a telling question: Is the president performing better than you expected, worse than you expected, or about as you expected? On this, Biden fares worse than any 21st century president.
NBC News is the latest to dust off this poll question. It found that just 5 percent of Americans said that Biden has been better than they expected, while 36 percent said he has been worse than they expected. That negative-31-point split lies between a USA Today poll from November, which found a 36-point split, and a newer AP-NORC poll which found a 25-point split.
Both NBC numbers are worse than in previous polling conducted by the organization on the past four presidents. The previous low-water mark for “better than expected” in its polling was Obama’s 12 percent in August 2010. The previous high-water mark for “worse than expected” was Obama’s 30 percent just ahead of his own one-year anniversary in office.
Looping in other infrequent uses of this question, Biden again stands out. According to a search using the Roper Center’s polling archive, about the only somewhat-comparable split was an NPR poll around Obama’s first anniversary which found that 10 percent said he was doing better than expected, while 29 percent said he was doing worse than expected — a 19-point negative split. Even the historically unpopular Donald Trump, a year into his presidency, had a 21-35 split in Gallup’s polling.
(Almost all such questions, it bears emphasizing, were asked early in a presidency.)
Those two presidents are relevant comparisons. Obama probably suffered on such questions from outsize expectations based upon his soaring campaign rhetoric and promises to bulldoze the red-vs.-blue split in the country. Trump probably benefited from a low bar by virtue of the fact that, even when he was elected, about 6 in 10 Americans didn’t like him.
Biden came into office somewhere in between. He won a more significant victory than Trump, and he spoke of his ability to bridge the partisan gap but in less transformative terms than Obama, and he also won in large part because of who he wasn’t: Trump.
As The Post’s Philip Bump has written, Biden did raise the bar for himself, targeting major reforms of the social safety net and voting rights despite having the barest of majorities in Congress. His rhetoric might not have been what Obama’s was, but his goals were huge. And that certainly explains, in part, how much Americans say he has failed to exceed their expectations.
But it’s also worth comparing these numbers to his overall approval. Biden retains the approval of a very strong majority of Democrats, even as he has lost ground even among them. But very few of those same Democrats say he has been better than they expected. They like him, but they’re not overly impressed by his output — at least not enough to say he has exceeded what they thought he’d accomplish.
It echoes something suggested by a recent Quinnipiac University poll. The survey found Biden’s approval dropping to 33 percent, which was one of his lowest marks on record. That was, though, in large part because lots of people didn’t offer an opinion of him, about 1 in 8 respondents.
It all suggests that there is a significant level of mushiness with Biden’s not-so-sterling approval numbers, even among those who, when pressed, might say they support Biden. And as Democrats look to the 2022 elections, that’s surely something they’ll have to contend with.