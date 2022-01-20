“This discussion and others reveal a key part of the Proud Boy plan for January 6: to incite others — ‘normies’ — to commit violence,” she wrote last week. “And while a number of Proud Boys or close associates engaged in what I’ve called ‘tactical’ violence that day, the vast majority of (and the worst) violence was done by others, mostly by people with either no known or just networking ties to militia groups (such as through anti-mask activism). The Proud Boys weren’t the only militia-linked people attempting to encourage others to engage in violence ... [b]ut a stated goal of at least some of the militia members who implemented the assault on the Capitol was to stoke others to engage in violence.”