LH: If we have about the same number of vote-by-mail applications as we had in 2018, the last midterm election — this would be a conservative estimate, because the electorate has grown — we would end up flagging 27,500 applications. Harris County is committed to helping people vote, and we're willing to put resources into this. We're calling everybody we can who submits an application for a mail ballot that is flagged for rejection. So some people don't write their phone number or contact information, and we can't reach them. If they simply didn't put down an ID number because they were scared to, we have to reject the form and ask you to submit it again. My elections administrator says that we have the information we need on about half of the ballot applications that we reject.