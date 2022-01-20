On Wednesday, the Supreme Court said that former president Donald Trump can’t block the records from going to the Jan. 6 committee in Congress. (He had sued trying to stop them, arguing that they were covered by executive privilege, but it was President Biden’s decision to make, and the Supreme Court agreed.) It was a big loss for Trump, and a big win for the committee. We don’t know exactly what’s in those records — they won’t get released to the public — but we do know that the committee thinks they can help answer these questions.
How many times did Trump decline to tell the rioters to leave the Capitol?
Through reporting and the committee’s investigation, we know that Trump took hours to say something — anything — to de-escalate the situation, even as those inside the Capitol and his own family sent panicked text messages asking him to call off the rioters. Only at 4:17 p.m. — nearly three hours after the attack started — did he share a video statement where he tepidly told the rioters to go home but called them “special.”
But Trump took multiple takes of the video, and the committee wants to know what was in them and why they weren’t released. And they believe the National Archives has those videos (since White House officials are required by law to preserve all official records.)
In a letter sent to Ivanka Trump Thursday requesting her testimony about this, the committee writes: “The Select Committee understands that multiple takes of the video were filmed but not utilized. Information in the Select possession suggests that the President failed in the initial clips to ask rioters to leave the Capitol. The Select Committee has sought copies of those unused clips from the National Archives.”
What did the pressure campaign on Pence look like?
For weeks, Trump had been publicly urging Vice President Mike Pence to reject states’ electoral votes in states that Trump lost when Pence presided over a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 to certify Biden’s win. Pence considered it, according to reporting from the book “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, but ultimately decided he had no constitutional authority to reject.
Trump talked to Pence the morning of Jan. 6, the committee notes. But what exactly did he say? And was there more? The committee has asked for “all documents and records” relating to anything to do with Pence, seeing the pressure campaign on him as the crux of that day. (In a tweet, Trump’s attacked Pence during the riot — as rioters were chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” — for not denying legitimate election results.)
Did Trump order deploying the National Guard?
The committee said that acting defense secretary Chris Miller told them that Trump never contacted him “at any time on Jan. 6 and never, at any time, issued any order to deploy the National Guard.” And they added that White House staff pushed away questions (from whom, it’s not clear) on whether Trump “was attempting to hold up deployment of the guard.”
The committee has specifically asked the Defense Department to hand over “all documents and communications relating to any directions” from Trump to deploy the National Guard. They believe that official records from the White House — emails or texts from top officials about the National Guard — would shed light on this, too.
What exactly did Trump do on Jan. 6?
Committee members have said that they want to trace every minute of Trump’s day during the attack. Who did he meet with before he gave the speech on the Ellipse to the rioters who would later storm the Capitol? What outtakes of the speech can the committee get ahold of? What meetings did he attend and who was there? Who did he talk to during the attack? Who came to the White House before, during or after the attack? What kind of discussions let up to the tweet he sent that afternoon during the attack accusing Pence of not “having the courage” to undermine the election results.
The committee told Ivanka Trump on Thursday that it already understands that she twice talked to her father, trying to convince him to tell the rioters to leave the Capitol.
White House logs, calendars, schedules and meeting transcriptions — including everyone in attendance virtually or in person — can help shed light on all of this.
“January 6 is a very important day,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) has said. “We will get every bit of detail that we can possibly get on that.” Trump specifically went to court to try to stop the committee from getting White House diaries, calendars, visitor logs and telephone calls on that day. He also objected to the government releasing notes about and drafts of his Jan. 6 speech.
What else might they uncover?
Kinzinger also said that perhaps more important is what happened in the weeks and months before Jan. 6 to lay the groundwork for such an attack. And that’s where the committee appears to be leaving open some room for the unknown.
Before former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows decided to stop cooperating with the committee, he handed over thousands of text messages and pages of emails to the committee from his official work account. And through those, the committee learned that Republicans and Fox News hosts texted Meadows in a panic during the attack, demanding Trump find a way to end it.
What could else could they find in records from top White House officials?