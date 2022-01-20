Committee members have said that they want to trace every minute of Trump’s day during the attack. Who did he meet with before he gave the speech on the Ellipse to the rioters who would later storm the Capitol? What outtakes of the speech can the committee get ahold of? What meetings did he attend and who was there? Who did he talk to during the attack? Who came to the White House before, during or after the attack? What kind of discussions let up to the tweet he sent that afternoon during the attack accusing Pence of not “having the courage” to undermine the election results.