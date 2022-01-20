Biden made similar accusations at a speech last week on voting rights — “Do you want to be the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?” — and one before that on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol — “They seem no longer to want to be the party of Lincoln, Eisenhower, Reagan, the Bushes,” he said of Republicans.