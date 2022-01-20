It’s pretty much the opposite of the approach he took in his 2020 presidential campaign, when he promised to strive for unity.
What’s behind his significantly partisan stance? Let’s explore.
It’s an election year
Not for Biden, but for many in his party. This November, voters will choose which party they want to represent them in Congress and state legislatures. In some states, they’ll also pick a governor. And many signs right now point to Democrats struggling to hang on to power, as polls show Americans disapproving of Biden’s handling of the pandemic and the economy.
Biden would very much like someone or something else to blame. He talked Wednesday about how he’s just up against a lot of really difficult circumstances — a pandemic, a global supply chain meltdown. “We have faced some of the biggest challenges that we have ever faced in this country in the past few years; challenges to our public health, challenges to our economy,” he said.
But he also blamed Republicans for his inability to notch more wins. A major theme in his news conference was that Republicans were out to get him, no matter the policy or situation: “I did not anticipate that there would be such a stalwart effort to make sure that the most important thing was to make sure Biden didn’t get anything done,” he said.
(Though we’ll get into how other Democrats in his party could have and did anticipate that.)
Going after Republicans is more in line with his base
We live in a nation so politically divided that increasingly, the best way to win an election is to appeal to the poles of your political party and motivate them to vote in greater numbers than the other side. That’s compounded by the fact there are an increasingly smaller number of swing voters to win over.
Former president Donald Trump consistently did this — and arguably performed beyond expectations in both his elections while lifting his party to some impressive wins down ballot.
Biden’s 2020 “unity” approach is something that politicians tend to say when they’re campaigning more than when they’re governing. But even during the 2020 campaign, his rhetoric was out of step with the base of his party, some of whom openly said they thought Biden was being naive when he thought Republicans could go back to politicking as normal post-Trump.
On Wednesday, Biden cut off his olive branch to the GOP, accusing Republicans of giving in to their fear of Trump: “Did you ever think that one man out of office could intimidate an entire party where they’re unwilling to take any vote?”
(Republicans have wholeheartedly opposed Biden’s election-change proposals, spending plan and coronavirus relief legislation. But Biden got 32 Republicans to vote for his infrastructure legislation, and many of them faced attacks by Trump and Trump loyalists for it.)
It gives Democrats something much-needed to rally around
A year into Biden’s presidency, liberal leaders like Sen Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are saying Democrats feel demoralized. On the same day Biden spoke, Senate Democrats failed to break through the filibuster to pass voting rights bills that have been a huge priority for much of their base, especially civil rights groups.
A month earlier, Biden’s Build Back Better agenda containing long-held Democratic goals like expanding health care, child care and family leave got indefinitely stalled.
A recent CBS News poll shows that liberal Democrats still approve of Biden in large numbers, but not as strongly as they previously did.
Biden’s recent legislative failures have come about through members of his own party rebuffing him. So Biden appears to have calculated he needs to change the conversation, and quickly, away from Democrats’ infighting.
For example, somewhat lost in the focus this week on how Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin III (D-W. Va.) wouldn’t agree to filibuster changes was the fact that Republicans voted against strengthening the 1965 Voting Rights Act on Wednesday, even though they largely supported it back in 2006.
Biden accused Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — who has drawn a red line on voting rights — of opposing these changes just to stick it to Biden.
“[McConnell] has been very clear he’ll do anything to prevent Biden from being a success,” Biden said. “ … He has one straightforward objective: make sure that there’s nothing I do that makes me look good.”