Biden was referring to Wallace, the segregationist and former governor of Alabama who fought to stop the integration of his state’s flagship university; to Connor, the Southern sheriff and white supremacist who turned fire hoses and police dogs on civil rights activists; and to Davis, the president of the Confederacy. And he was exhorting many of his former colleagues to stop filibustering the Democrats’ attempts to take up the two voting rights bills that have been languishing in the Senate.