Lindenbaum would replace Steven T. Walther, the FEC’s vice chair. While an independent, Walther has often voted with the body’s two Democrats, meaning Lindenbaum’s nomination would not alter the partisan dynamics causing the FEC to deadlock 3-3 on many issues and dismiss allegations of misconduct.
The commission’s bipartisan makeup guarantees that there can be no more than three commissioners from one party at a time. Because four votes are required for commission action, the body’s three Republicans have been able to block investigations, enforcement and rulemaking on a range of issues, from super PAC contributions by government contractors to donations from corporations wholly owned by foreign governments.
In a statement, Walther, who has served on the commission since 2006, said he would step down upon the confirmation of his replacement. He said he has “enjoyed working with my fellow commissioners and despite numerous diverse points of view regarding the issues in front of us, it has been a pleasure to work together to find common ground whenever possible.”
Ellen Weintraub, a Democrat who has served on the FEC since 2002, praised Walther as a “valued friend and colleague and a man of great integrity.” She said Lindenbaum would “bring valuable perspective with her deep experience as an election-law practitioner.”
Before joining her D.C.-based firm, Lindenbaum was an associate counsel in the Voting Rights Project at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. The White House announcement came on the 12th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Citizens United, which invalidated restrictions on corporate spending and transformed how elections are conducted in the United States.