John Meacham enters the chat: “Biden’s series of historical comparisons seemed inspired by remarks that Jon Meacham, a historian who has advised Biden on messaging, gave during a panel in Congress’s Cannon Caucus Room on the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attacks earlier this month. At the time, speaking alongside a fellow historian and the librarian of Congress, Meacham spoke of the need to 'incentivize' democratic behaviors … ‘How do you do that? I would argue that one idea is history itself,’ Meacham said at the time. ‘What do you want the world to say of you? Do you want to be Bull Connor, or do you want to be John Robert Lewis? Do you want to be Jefferson Davis, or do you want to be Abraham Lincoln?’”