Top Democrats have indicated that there is strong consensus on the climate provisions in the bill, as The Climate 202 reported yesterday. But Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), the moderate holdout who refused to support the larger package, said Thursday he wants to start "from scratch” in negotiations over the legislation. The comments affirmed reporting from our colleague Jeff Stein earlier this month that the senator's $1.8 trillion counteroffer to the White House, which included about $500 billion in climate funding, is no longer on the table.