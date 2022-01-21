“The concern is misplaced because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans,” McConnell said.
Almost immediately, McConnell’s words sparked furor online, with many interpreting them to mean that he sees African Americans as separate from the rest of the U.S. population.
“Senator McConnell, what is the difference between African Americans and Americans?” asked the NAACP’s Twitter account.
McConnell’s office told CNN on Wednesday that the minority leader misspoke and meant to say “other Americans,” not just “Americans.”
In a statement Friday from his office, McConnell said that he has regularly noted that the 2020 election saw record numbers of voters. “I have consistently pointed to the record-high turnout for all voters in the 2020 election, including African-Americans,” McConnell said.
But the explanation from McConnell’s office did not quell the anger.
“Being Black doesn’t make you less of an American, no matter what this craven man thinks,” Charles Booker, a Democrat running against Sen. Rand Paul (R) for his Kentucky seat, tweeted.
“Collin Powell was a real American,” tweeted an account named “Republicans against Trumpism,” attaching an image of the late general, who was Black. “[McConnell], apologize now!” the account demanded.
“Hey [McConnell], for your information, I’m also an American,” tweeted Democratic National Committee chairman Jaime Harrison, a Black man.
Soon, more Black Americans were tweeting pictures of themselves with the caption “I am American” and using the #MitchPlease hashtag.
Democrats have pushed for federal voting rights legislation in response to Republican-led state laws imposing new restrictions on ballot access. On Wednesday, Republicans blocked the measures, which combined an effort to restore portions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that have been struck down in recent years by the Supreme Court with a broader effort to establish new national standards for federal elections, including minimum requirements for early voting, vote by mail and other methods of making it easier to vote.
An effort to change Senate rules to ensure passage also failed as two Democrats — Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) — joined all Republicans in opposing the effort.
McConnell led his Republicans in sinking the voting legislation. “This is about one party wanting the power to unilaterally rewrite the rule book of American elections,” he said this past week.
Amid frustration over the outcome in the Senate, McConnell’s remark about Black Americans and voting sparked the most anger.
“African Americans are ARE Americans, 365 days a year,” tweeted the Congressional Black Caucus.
“This is 2022 and being American is not synonymous with looking or thinking like you,” Rep. A. Donald McEachin (D-Va.) said in a letter to McConnell. “African Americans are, in fact, American citizens deserving of our recognition, respect, and equal protections under the law.”