The VRA’s Section 4 formula declared jurisdictions to be “covered” by preclearance if they had used discriminatory “tests or devices” (such as literacy or education tests) or “good morals” requirements to limit voter participation, and if voter turnout or registration in the 1964 presidential election was less than 50 percent of the eligible population. Covered jurisdictions had to submit reports showing that any proposed voting changes neither discriminated against minority voters nor had a discriminatory impact, and they had to get the Justice Department’s approval before putting those changes into practice. From 1965 to the 2013 Shelby decision, the DOJ received 556,268 preclearance submissions. Most were approved. Around 3,000 proposed voting changes were denied.