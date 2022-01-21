“Every time there is an investigation of Trump, the media becomes invested in [it] being a possible death knell,” said Timothy L. O’Brien, a Trump biographer and longtime critic of the former president. “Donald Trump has nine lives not because he’s a master dodger, but because it’s hard to prove fraud. It’s worth stepping back and looking at the realities of the legal proceedings and [looking] at the bars the prosecutors have to overcome to make a case.”