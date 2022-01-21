Perhaps that is not still the case. Perhaps the Thomases have implemented some sort of firewall between her activism and his litigating. If that’s so, it’s porous. Mayer delineates a number of occasions on which Ginni Thomas has been linked to groups that are weighing in on decisions before the court and puts Clarence Thomas at politically centered events run by his wife. In late 2017, for example, he reportedly attended a ceremony — held at Donald Trump’s D.C. hotel, naturally — in which his wife’s organization presented an award to the far-right activist Frank Gaffney. Gaffney’s organization was paying Ginni Thomas at the time, Mayer reports, even as a case for which his group had filed an amicus brief was under consideration by the Supreme Court.