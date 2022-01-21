I rehash all of this because it has an obvious implication. Donald Trump is never going to stop claiming that the 2020 election was stolen from him, which it wasn’t. That claim is far, far less accurate than Trump’s complaints about wind energy, which at least had some connection to reality when he first snatched them to throw at his Scottish enemies. But his claims about the election are similarly cemented, and Trump will eternally find it impossible to resist trying to convince the world that he was right about this thing he decided was important to fight over.