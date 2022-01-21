The Early: When former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-Va.) lost his primary in 2014 in an upset, you told The Washington Post, "As kids we all had that nightmare on a Saturday morning that we overslept for school, or missed a test. This is like the mature nightmare of a member of Congress: they wake up and have a dream that they lost their seat. Except that when it really happens and it's more than a nightmare, it's a reality." Is that what it was like for you?