Michael Dawson noted in his 2001 book, “Black Visions,” that conservatism was one of the many ideological strains that inform American Black political thought. About 30 percent of Black Americans identify as ideological conservatives. But as Tasha Philpot notes in “Conservative but Not Republican,” Black and White conservatism focus on different things. Using survey data and content analysis of Black and mainstream newspapers over the second half of the 20th century, Philpot finds that Black conservatism focuses on social welfare and religion, while White conservatism also focuses on morality and the role of government.