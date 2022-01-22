In this scenario, U.S. aid to insurgents would likely raise the costs to Russia of supporting its proxy. Moscow might then need to support the leader militarily, by supplying arms and potentially “volunteer” troops — as well as subsidize the economy, most likely with cheap natural gas already shipped through the country. The U.S. hope in this scenario would be to weaken any regime and raise the costs to Moscow sufficiently that it abandons its proxy and goes home, much as happened in the Soviet Union’s failed attempt in Afghanistan or in Washington’s “endless wars.”