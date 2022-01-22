The pursuit continues. With Trump continuing to falsely claim there was rampant electoral fraud in 2020 that changed the outcome, Republican followers have taken up the challenge to prove it. A Republican-ordered audit in Arizona, led by an outside firm with no background in dealing with ballots or election machinery, spent months in what turned out to be a fruitless effort to prove that the count in Maricopa County (where Phoenix is the county seat) had been marred by fraud. What it found was that the original count was accurate.