So far, it appears the committee, made up of seven Republicans and two Democrats, has not asked Barr about that draft executive order, according to a person familiar with the committee’s work, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. Barr could not be reached for comment Sunday. The former attorney general plans to publish a book soon about his time in the George W. Bush and Trump administrations, where he will touch on “the 2020 election fallout,” among other topics, according to his publisher.