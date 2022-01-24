The best analogy to all of this, I’d offer, is the Russia investigation. There was an obvious effort by Russia to interfere in the 2016 election, manifested by the dumps of stolen material and the underpowered social media efforts. There were questions about links between those efforts and Trump’s campaign that spawned a set of investigations. And instead of seeing what the investigations yielded, Trump and his allies whipped up a dishonest narrative about the investigations themselves and the investigators, a narrative that effectively inoculated the Republican base against the eventual findings. Ask your typical Fox News viewer to describe the Russia probe and they’ll talk about a warrant obtained against a guy who’d already left the campaign and probably know nothing about Trump’s campaign manager passing polling to a guy believed to be linked to Russian intelligence.