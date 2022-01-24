The second pattern often interlaces with the first. In it, any investigation into something that was done, usually by Trump or his allies, is cast as hopelessly partisan and dishonest, conducted by dishonest, partisan actors toward partisan, dishonest ends. In support of this idea, the right gets to work ginning up both reasons to downplay what is being investigated and to cast aspersions at the investigators.
If you need examples, here’s a battery: Trump’s comments about former senator John McCain, the response to the “Access Hollywood” tape, Charlottesville, the Russia investigation, Trump’s first impeachment.
Then, of course, there’s the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
This is one of those interlacing examples. Trump repeatedly insisted that the 2020 election was stolen, which it wasn’t. He struggled to leverage federal resources to block Joe Biden’s election, without success. He urged his supporters to come to Washington on that day, promising a “wild” protest aimed at ensuring he got a second term in office. He attacked Vice President Mike Pence for not trying to steal the election and then pointed his furious followers directly at the Capitol. Hundreds beat their way past police and swarmed into the building.
Pattern one: Republican officials like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) criticized Trump and the day’s events. Slowly, though, Republican concern over what had occurred curdled into frustration that it was still being discussed. The Pew Research Center found that the percentage of Republicans saying it was very important to prosecute the rioters who took part in the attack at the Capitol dropped from 50 percent to 25 percent between March and September. More than half of Republicans in that poll said too much attention had been paid to the issue.
This, of course, as those in the right-wing media universe were slowly turning those charged with violent crimes that day into martyrs. Notoriously poor conditions at the jail where they were being held, understood as a reality of years, suddenly became evidence that those still being detained — a small fraction of those arrested — were being targeted for political punishment. A poll in July found that a quarter of Republicans approved of the rioters. Backers held rallies in support of those who had been arrested, 75 of whom were charged with assault with a deadly weapon or with attacking law enforcement.
The reward mechanism in right-wing media is generally constructed to benefit more-outrageous assertions. The person who offers the most virulent condemnation of the left wins the debate and is handed the louder megaphone. This is why it’s people like Mark Levin and Dan Bongino who have seen their stars rise in the past five years. It’s why Donald Trump Jr. is the popular Trump kid and not Eric. And that loudness forms a robust center of gravity for the right’s conversation.
Pattern two: A year ago, McCarthy called for an investigation into what occurred on Jan. 6 as a way to derail Trump’s second impeachment. When the impeachment moved forward anyway — and nearly all Republicans voted against it — McCarthy opposed launching a bipartisan commission to look into the Jan. 6 events. When the House decided to impanel a committee anyway, McCarthy proposed staffing it with people like Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a Trump ally. When, instead, the panel included Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), Cheney and Kinzinger became party pariahs.
The right has worked hard to cast the formal investigation as being as toxic and biased as it claims the criminal probes into the individual rioters are. The idea, it argues, is not to determine who was involved in making the riot possible but, instead, to humiliate Republicans. It’s clearly the case that Democrats think there’s a political benefit to be earned from the investigation — given that a Republican president actively worked to subvert the results of a democratic election in a way that spawned a riot.
So we get rhetoric like that offered by former House speaker Newt Gingrich (R) over the weekend, a man whose career is now centered on leveraging his past title to tie far-right commentary to the Republican establishment.
“I think when you have a Republican Congress, this is all going to come crashing down,” Gingrich said during an appearance on Fox News, “and the wolves are going to find out that they’re now sheep. They’re the ones who are, in fact, going to, I think, face a real risk of jail for the kind of laws they’re breaking.”
The Jan. 6 committee is “basically a lynch mob,” he said at another point. This was on Maria Bartiromo’s show, so, given that her career is now centered on leveraging her past credibility to amplify far-right rhetoric, he didn’t get any pushback.
A few hours later, we learned that counsel for the University of Virginia, on leave to aid the Jan. 6 committee’s investigation, had been fired by the newly elected Republican attorney general in the state. A spokesperson for the new attorney general, Jason S. Miyares, insisted that the firing, one of several dozen, was not related to the House investigation. Perhaps not. Or, perhaps, the situation was as described by liberal journalist Brian Beutler: “The first Republicans with the power to engage in professional retribution against participants in the January 6 investigation waste no time.”
The best analogy to all of this, I’d offer, is the Russia investigation. There was an obvious effort by Russia to interfere in the 2016 election, manifested by the dumps of stolen material and the underpowered social media efforts. There were questions about links between those efforts and Trump’s campaign that spawned a set of investigations. And instead of seeing what the investigations yielded, Trump and his allies whipped up a dishonest narrative about the investigations themselves and the investigators, a narrative that effectively inoculated the Republican base against the eventual findings. Ask your typical Fox News viewer to describe the Russia probe and they’ll talk about a warrant obtained against a guy who’d already left the campaign and probably know nothing about Trump’s campaign manager passing polling to a guy believed to be linked to Russian intelligence.
Trump’s culpability in the Jan. 6 riot is much more clear, though Republicans are less likely than Americans overall to view him as responsible for what occurred. But the investigations into him, his allies and the rioters — and the links among those groups — risk winding up in a familiar place.
Oh, that Jan. 6 committee is hopelessly biased. Even Gingrich said so! Shut it all down and ignore what it finds.
The same pattern, once again.