According to the report, staffers were also asked to help the Lamborns’ son with job applications. And while the congressman defended himself by arguing that his office would’ve done the same for an ordinary constituent, the OCE said evidence disproved that. A former staffer — which, in his letter, Lamborn identifies as Pope — said chief of staff Dale Anderson tasked him with helping the congressman’s son with whatever he needed regarding the job application process. The staffer then spent several hours providing guidance to the Lamborns’ son, reviewing his resume and conducting mock interviews — work he said he was not asked to do for ordinary constituents.