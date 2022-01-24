“If mama ain’t happy, nobody’s happy,” Lamborn’s wife, Jeanie, allegedly told one staffer, according to the report.
Lamborn, in statements to the House Ethics Committee and The Washington Post, denied the allegations and said the OCE was acting against him on behalf of a former “disgruntled” aide.
“A thorough review of the facts will make it clear to everyone that no ethical violation has occurred, and the same should be dismissed,” Lamborn said.
The board of the OCE unanimously recommended that the House Ethics Committee investigate.
Lamborn’s congressional office drew the OCE’s attention after a former aide, Brandon L. Pope, accused Lamborn in a May lawsuit of allowing his son to live in a storage space in the basement of the U.S. Capitol for several weeks and recklessly exposing staffers to the coronavirus. Lamborn, Pope claimed, consistently disregarded “ethical rules and guidelines” for lawmakers and retaliated against him when he raised objections.
In his suit, Pope said he was fired after working from May until December as a defense and business adviser. At the time, Lamborn’s office denied the allegations, calling them “unsubstantiated.”
In his written response to the OCE’s investigation, sent to the Ethics Committee leaders on December 2021, Lamborn denied the allegations. Lamborn accused the OCE of being partial toward Pope, citing a part of the report that claims that a “staffer credibly” cited his unwillingness to perform tasks for Lamborn’s family as proof that the OCE is on Pope’s side.
“How has OCE determined that the person who has sued for money damages is credible, but none of the other witnesses are characterized as such?” Lamborn wrote.
A spokeswoman for Lamborn, Cassandra Sebastian, said in a statement to The Washington Post on Monday that the congressman is “confident in the professional approach the House Committee on Ethics is taking to review the information collected by the overzealous Office of Congressional Ethics.”
“It is extremely disappointing that two disgruntled former staffers have weaponized the ethics process for political and personal purposes,” Sebastian said.
The OCE report said Jeanie Lamborn “was deeply involved in all personnel aspects of Rep. Lamborn’s office, including but not limited to hiring, firing, and promotions.” Lamborn, in a deposition, acknowledged that his wife had a role in interviewing certain staffers.
Jeanie Lamborn also had access to an official House email account.
“While it is not unusual for spouses to play a role in a congressional office or have an official email account, evidence obtained by the OCE indicated that Mrs. Lamborn had a role in the office that exceeded what is permissible for spouses,” the report states.
The OCE interviewed three current and two former Lamborn staffers for its report, and conducted a deposition interview with the congressman. According to one congressional staffer, running errands for Jeanie Lamborn was an “unofficial errand” for the office that was usually done during a lunch break. Such errands generally involved campaign-related matters, such as picking up mail, or personal errands, including setting up personal Zoom meetings or moving furniture at their home.
Three current staffers said any personal tasks performed for the Lamborns were done voluntarily. In his deposition, Lamborn said staff volunteered to perform certain tasks, specifically campaign-related tasks. The two former staffers interviewed disagreed with that assessment.
According to the report, staffers were also asked to help the Lamborns’ son with job applications. And while the congressman defended himself by arguing that his office would’ve done the same for an ordinary constituent, the OCE said evidence disproved that. A former staffer — which, in his letter, Lamborn identifies as Pope — said chief of staff Dale Anderson tasked him with helping the congressman’s son with whatever he needed regarding the job application process. The staffer then spent several hours providing guidance to the Lamborns’ son, reviewing his resume and conducting mock interviews — work he said he was not asked to do for ordinary constituents.
Lamborn argued that the assistance Pope provided to his son “was geared to someone who had just gotten out of the military or was trying to decide what type of job he wanted in life. It was not for someone like Rep. Lamborn’s son who was highly educated and who had been working at a high professional level for over a decade.”
“Rep. Lamborn’s son found the whole meeting a waste of time, but politely sat through it because he thought it would have been rude to leave someone who was trying to be helpful,” the defense letter states.
On another occasion, the report alleges that staffers for Lamborn’s office were asked to throw a party for the couple’s daughter-in-law after she became a naturalized American citizen during the pandemic.
“We had one party [a] naturalization party,” a former staffer said. “The day of, I was like, how am I going to get compensated for this? And, again, Dale Anderson just laughed.”
The report also found that Lamborn may have allowed Anderson, his chief of staff, to solicit gifts from his staff on his behalf. While it is permissible to exchange gifts with congressional staff during special occasions, it is against federal law for a House member to solicit gifts from a subordinate.
Current staffers interviewed by the OCE said they voluntarily participated in Christmas and birthday gift exchanges in the office, but two former staffers said the gift giving was obligatory, with one saying that Anderson would send emails telling him to bring a gift. Another former staffer said Anderson instructed each office to provide gifts valued between $125 and $200 for the couple.
Lamborn, in his deposition, acknowledged that he receives gifts on a regular basis from his staffers. In his letter to the Ethics Committee chairs, Lamborn accuses the OCE of “believing the testimony of a former disgruntled or discredited staffer over that of multiple other witnesses.”