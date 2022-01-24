It’s an infrequently asked survey question, so it’s certainly worth collecting more data. But this has been one of Biden’s better polls to date. And it’s worth noting what happened around some of these polls. After Obama’s worst one, in September 2010, Republicans two months later won massively in the midterm elections. And shortly before the above-mentioned December 2018 poll, Trump too lost significantly in his first midterms — before going on to lose the presidency as well.