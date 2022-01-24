The Fox poll shows 47 percent of people continue to approve of Biden’s performance as president, but significantly fewer than that say they would either definitely or probably vote to reelect him. Just 36 percent say that, while 6 in 10 say they at least lean against voting for him in 2024.
Much like waning presidential approval ratings, that isn’t too far afield from the new political normal. In April 2017 and January 2018, Donald Trump’s “reelect” numbers were already down to 36 percent and 35 percent, respectively. Barack Obama’s worst number on this was 39 percent in September 2010.
In Biden’s case, though, the 60 percent who say they would probably vote for someone else is a bigger number than any poll testing either Trump or Obama on the same question. And Biden’s negative-24-point spread is worse than Trump’s worst — negative-21.
Fox’s Democratic pollster spotlighted something others have: that this appears to be in part a symptom of the Democratic base not being that keen on Biden. And maybe, the argument goes, it means less than meets the eye, electorally speaking.
“These certainly aren’t numbers the Biden team wants, but Democratic defection is the main reason his generic ‘reelect’ is low,” said Chris Anderson, the Democratic half of Fox’s bipartisan polling team. “It’s safe to assume most of these Democrats will back him if he is the nominee and the only choice against a Republican.”
There’s certainly something to that, and the fact that Obama’s “reelect” dropped to 39 percent two years before he won reelection somewhat comfortably shows how this number can be oversold. People like the idea of having an alternative if they’re not in love with an incumbent; partisanship often takes over when they’re given a binary choice.
But actually, despite Anderson’s analysis, this appears to be less about Democrats being wishy-washy on Biden than independents being overwhelmingly unenthused. And that’s perhaps more ominous for Democrats given that those are voters you’re more likely to lose.
To be sure, Biden’s low “reelect” is in large part about Democrats; just 48 percent say they would “definitely” vote to reelect him.
But that’s not all that different from where Obama or even Trump were. In October 2009, 50 percent of Democrats said they would definitely vote to reelect Obama. In January 2010, it was 46 percent. And in September 2010 — Obama’s worst poll on this question — it was down to 41 percent, lower even than where Biden is today.
Even Trump, for all the talk about how devoted his base was, was generally around 50 percent of Republicans saying they would definitely vote for him again.
So why has Biden’s “reelect” dropped lower than Obama’s low? Independents. The latest Fox News poll shows just 6 percent say they would definitely reelect Biden, while 15 percent say they would probably vote to reelect him. The combined 21 percent “reelect” for Biden among independents is significantly lower than Obama’s low of 32 percent.
Independents also cut against Biden more than they did against Trump. While independents said they leaned toward voting for someone else over Trump 59 percent to 22 percent in December 2018, Biden’s deficit is 72-21.
It’s an infrequently asked survey question, so it’s certainly worth collecting more data. But this has been one of Biden’s better polls to date. And it’s worth noting what happened around some of these polls. After Obama’s worst one, in September 2010, Republicans two months later won massively in the midterm elections. And shortly before the above-mentioned December 2018 poll, Trump too lost significantly in his first midterms — before going on to lose the presidency as well.
These are hardly the first data to show Biden losing significant ground on independents, but they seem to be a case in point.