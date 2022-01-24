Given how narrow the Democrat’s House majority is at this point — barely in the double digits — the odds of a flip after November are high.
Then there are more esoteric signals, including from that new Fox News poll. In a survey that found unusually strong support for Biden overall and an essential tie on the generic ballot, Fox’s pollsters also found that Republicans have the confidence of voters on several issues at the heart of the public’s concern. In at least one case, surprising confidence.
The Fox News poll presented respondents with a list of several issue areas, asking which party would do a better job addressing them. Republicans held advantages on the majority, but it was about evenly split. Interestingly, on about half the issues polled, one party was seen as better able to address them by at least 10 percent of the opposing party. You can see that in the first two issues below; the light red shows the 26 percent and 19 percent of Republicans that view the Democratic Party as better able to handle climate change and racism, respectively.
I’ve highlighted several of the more interesting issues:
- On the coronavirus pandemic, Democrats retain an advantage, though approval of Biden on the issue is underwater in Fox’s poll (more people disapprove of his handling of the pandemic than approve).
- On “protecting democracy,” which Fox had not asked before, the two parties are viewed about evenly — another indicator that rhetoric on the left noting the threat to democratic institutions posed by the political right has not gained traction.
- On crime and the economy, Republicans hold large advantages, which isn’t abnormal. But the scale of the advantage on the economy — 15 points — is the largest on record for Fox’s polling.
And then there is that immigration number. For the first time, Fox registers Republicans with majority preference on this issue. Amazingly, 1 in 5 Democrats say that Republicans are better on immigration than their own party.
The challenge for Democrats is that Gallup polling puts the pandemic and the economy at the top of voters’ concerns. Immigration comes in third. (Gallup breaks out concerns related to the economy into subcategories, some of which, like taxes, were asked separately by Fox. The graph below uses a combination of a number of the key categories included in Gallup’s “economy” top line. “Economy in general” is shown lower, in gray.)
A 15-point advantage on an issue that is seen as the top concern of a fifth of American adults is better than a nine-point advantage on one that’s the top concern of an eighth of American adults. There are margins of error here and other components of squishiness, but as long as the economy remains a central concern — and, of course, often represents the most negative components of the pandemic — this Republican advantage is a problem for Democrats.
The good news for Democrats is that crime is not seen as the most pressing issue for Americans, less so than racism, for example. But that doesn’t mean it’s not an issue. Here’s another place where polling like this gets murky: A voter who is worried about the economy and crime might tell Gallup that the former is the most important, but may be factoring crime into her decision at the ballot box. That holds true for the other issues, too, and it’s hard to identify from these data which issues will be most salient in November.
But the finding that Republicans have their largest advantage on record on Americans’ top issue of concern is not what you would call good news for Democrats. Tack it on to the list of reasons the party should be concerned about what happens in nine months — compounded by the concern that Americans aren’t being compelled by rhetoric centered on the broader threat of small-d democratic collapse.