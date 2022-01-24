The good news for Democrats is that crime is not seen as the most pressing issue for Americans, less so than racism, for example. But that doesn’t mean it’s not an issue. Here’s another place where polling like this gets murky: A voter who is worried about the economy and crime might tell Gallup that the former is the most important, but may be factoring crime into her decision at the ballot box. That holds true for the other issues, too, and it’s hard to identify from these data which issues will be most salient in November.