What we know about it: Some of Kellogg’s testimony was detailed Friday in a letter the committee sent seeking testimony from Ivanka Trump. Kellogg, a retired Army lieutenant general, confirmed that Trump told Pence something to the effect of “you don’t have the courage to make a hard decision” — about Pence refusing to help overturn the election in Congress on Jan. 6. Kellogg confirmed reporting that Ivanka Trump had responded to the call by saying, “Mike Pence is a good man.” Kellogg’s testimony also reinforced that Trump was reluctant to act to quell the violence; he said Ivanka Trump was enlisted in the effort because others like him, chief of staff Mark Meadows and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany weren’t getting through. “She went back in, because Ivanka can be pretty tenacious,” Kellogg testified.