When DirecTV dropped WeatherNation in 2018, Sigg accelerated his move to digital platforms, said a former employee, as well as his search for other content. “You could call them highly entrepreneurial,” said a person who met with executives at the time. “They were thinking, 'We’re going to get every church in America on our network.’ Church didn’t work out but then they were like, 'Hey, we could do this news thing if we can find the right niche.’”