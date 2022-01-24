The Supreme Court, as is typical, did not comment on why it declined to hear McCarthy’s case.
McCarthy (R-Calif.) has long opposed the rules, asking the Supreme Court in September to overturn them, despite nearly 100 Republicans making use of them. The minority leader has blasted proxy voting as a “power grab” and a “raw abuse of power” by Pelosi and other Democrats. The rules were adopted in May 2020 on a 217-to-189 vote along party lines.
A spokesman for McCarthy did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday on the court’s decision to not take up the case.
In September, when he took the case to the high court, McCarthy argued that, although “the Constitution allows Congress to write its own rules, those rules cannot violate the Constitution itself, including the requirement to actually assemble in person.”
“Since its adoption 14 months ago, proxy voting has shattered 231 years of legislative precedent and shielded the majority from substantive policy debates and questions, effectively silencing the voices of millions of Americans,” he said.
McCarthy and House Republicans had sued to try to block the protocols soon after the House adopted them. That lawsuit was dismissed by a lower court, and the dismissal was upheld by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in July.
Republicans have said that the proxy voting protocols will end if they win the House in November.
“We believe in in-person voting. When Republicans win back the House, that’s what we are committed to,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), chair of the House Republican Conference, said during a news conference last week.
Stefanik has been vocal about her opposition to proxy voting, even though she has cast votes remotely, most recently so she could attend a fundraiser with former president Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.