Much of the political debate over the past few days has centered on what Biden said; Republicans and plenty of others have derided it, and the White House quickly sought to clean it up and assured a swift and severe response to any incursion.
But the broader debate, like a lot of foreign policy issues these days, is not something that breaks down so neatly along partisan lines. And it’s worth a recap of where things stand.
Looming largest in that debate is whether an invasion by Russia might spur a U.S. military response.
Conservative writer Sohrab Ahmari wrote in The Washington Post this weekend that Biden should stick to his guns on what he said last week. “America can’t, and mustn’t, go to war with Russia over Ukraine,” Ahmari wrote. “President Biden stated this inescapable truth at his Wednesday news conference — and sent foreign policy hawks into a sputtering rage.”
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) responded by politely disagreeing with Ahmari. He suggested that the debate about using force was a “straw man” and argued for projecting strength.
“NOBODY reasonable wants to go to war with Russia OR to send US troops to Russia. But we have LOTS of tools other than force,” Cruz said. He added: “Weakness is provocative. Use truth, strength & sanctions, not force.”
Ahmari responded that “implicit in all this ‘deterrence’ and ‘credibility’ talk is the *possibility* of escalation.”
One senator who outright rejected going to war was Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), who argued for taking that option off the table and instead said we should provide aid to adjacent allies.
“I would not support sending American troops into Ukraine in response to a Russian invasion, because frankly, I think we would simply be sacrificing them,” Coons told Greta Van Susteren. “I think the Russians would escalate dramatically.”
Most of the debate for now focuses on sanctions — and how much they should be put in place before a potential invasion.
The Senate earlier this month rejected a Cruz proposal to sanction those involved in a natural gas pipeline (Nord Stream 2) between Russia and Germany. It’s a pipeline that Western allies worry gives Russia leverage over Germany and would harm a unified Western response, and the sanctions proposal got a handful of votes from Senate Democrats. But the White House said it “would only serve to undermine unity amongst our European allies at a crucial moment …"
As a response, Senate Democrats have — with White House backing — pushed a package of harsh sanctions that would be triggered if Russia were to invade.
But not everyone is content to merely threaten such action. There is also a bipartisan proposal to give Biden the power to more easily enter into “lend and lease” agreements directly with Ukraine to expedite the delivery of military equipment to protect vulnerable areas of Ukraine. It was introduced by Sens. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.).
“We always have to try diplomacy,” Wicker said. “But I do think now is the time to actually show that we’re going to try to provide the weaponry to the Ukrainians to actually defend themselves.”
And some like Blumenthal have suggested that sanctions should be put in place now, as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked for.
Blumethal said last week: “We should impose those sanctions sooner rather than later — not wait for the invasion to start.” He reiterated at another point: “We need to start these economic sanctions now rather than waiting until after there is a potential invasion.”
The White House has played down the push for preemptive sanctions — at least ones that would be implemented before whatever action Russia takes.
“When it comes to sanctions, the purpose of those sanctions is to deter Russian aggression,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN this weekend. “And so if they’re triggered now, you lose the deterrent effect.”
The Washington Post also reported Monday that the administration is considering using “a novel export control to damage strategic Russian industries, from artificial intelligence and quantum computing to civilian aerospace, if Moscow invades Ukraine.”
Coons, an ally of the White House and Biden’s fellow Delawarean, has offered somewhat of a middle ground. He said the U.S. should “show resolve and determination and apply some sanctions now,” but that the “very strongest sanctions … [are] something we should hold out as a deterrent to prevent Putin from taking the last step of invading Ukraine.”