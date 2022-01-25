In 2020, the prime example was hydroxychloroquine. In 2021, it was ivermectin. And early in 2022, it’s monoclonal antibodies, which multiple early studies show are not effective against the now-dominant omicron variant.
The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that it would halt emergency-use authorizations for two monoclonal antibody therapies, one made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and one by Eli Lilly. The reason: Although they were useful against previous coronavirus variants, the early evidence suggests omicron has completely changed the game.
At least with these monoclonal antibodies, unlike hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, there was evidence they were once quite effective; that’s just not the situation we find ourselves in at this point.
The FDA decision has led to a perhaps-predictable response from some on the right, including the Republican who has most forcefully promoted monoclonal antibodies: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis said Monday that President Biden “has forced medical pros to choose treating their patients or breaking the law.”
The governor added Tuesday morning, “Without a shred of clinical data to support its decision, the Biden Administration has revoked the emergency use authorization for lifesaving monoclonal antibody treatments.”
DeSantis’s criticism has been cheered and echoed by many on the right, including Fox News’s Sean Hannity.
Going quite a bit further, DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw on Monday night even promoted a claim by a conservative conspiracy theorist that “the FDA is trying to make it so that people in Florida die of Covid. They’ll kill people to harm Republicans.” By Tuesday morning, she promoted another baseless claim that the decision was made “so Fauci-Pfizer can get a few extra points in the stock market.”
Retweets might not be endorsements, but those are certainly remarkable claims to circulate as a government spokesperson.
The first thing to note is that the use of treatments under “emergency-use authorizations” legally requires a determination that the benefits outweigh the known and potential risks. It’s not just a matter of throwing anything at the problem that might help.
This was at the core of the FDA’s decision to reverse its 2020 emergency authorization for hydroxychloroquine. “It is no longer reasonable to believe that oral formulations” of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine “may be effective in treating COVID-19,” the FDA determined, “nor is it reasonable to believe that the known and potential benefits of these products outweigh their known and potential risks.”
Indeed, the evidence for hydroxychloroquine’s effectiveness had long been spotty, despite its promotion on the right, including by then-President Donald Trump. “What do you have to lose?” Trump said repeatedly. But that’s not the calculation the FDA must make.
Similarly, despite DeSantis’s claim that there is not “a shred of clinical data to support” the FDA’s decision, there is indeed significant data on the monoclonal antibodies’ lack of effectiveness against omicron.
As Nature reported more than a month ago, preliminary studies suggested that monoclonal antibody therapies, including the ones the FDA has now halted, showed virtually no efficacy against omicron.
Here are some excerpts from one of the studies, which cites the Regeneron therapy (casirivimab and imdevimab) and the Eli Lilly therapy (bamlanivimab and etesevimab):
Five out of six clinical antibodies that lost antiviral activity (Bamlanivimab, Etesevimab, Casirivimab, Imdevimab and Regdanvimab) no longer recognized Omicron infected cells. The other antibodies still bound to Omicron-infected cell....We report that among nine [monoclonal antibodies] in clinical use or in development, six (Bamlanivimab, Etesevimab, Casirivimab, Imdevimab, Tixagevimab and Regdanvimab) were inactive against Omicron.
Another conducted by Columbia University researchers along with the University of Hong Kong echoed those findings a week later. As Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center summarized:
… The new study suggests that all of the therapies currently in use and most in development are much less effective against omicron, if they work at all.In neutralization studies with monoclonal antibodies, only one (Brii198 approved in China) maintained notable activity against omicron. A minor form of omicron is completely resistant to all antibodies in clinical use today. The authors note that omicron is now the most complete “escapee” from neutralization that scientists have seen.
A more recent study, published in Nature last week, built upon the evidence. It stated that while some monoclonal antibodies had an effect, the ones used by Regeneron and Eli Lilly “completely lost neutralizing activity against” omicron, and the combinations used by Regeneron and Eli Lilly “also lacked inhibitory capacity.”
Some of these studies, of course, are a month old. And, indeed, there has been controversy over the continued use (until Monday) of these specific monoclonal antibody treatments. The Department of Health and Human Services briefly halted their shipments on Dec. 23, before resuming them about a week later.
DeSantis had fought back, suggesting that the therapies could still be used against what remained of the delta variant. At the time, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that delta still made up about one-quarter of infections in the United States; today, it accounts for a fraction of 1 percent.
“Therefore, it’s highly unlikely that COVID-19 patients seeking care in the U.S. at this time are infected with a variant other than omicron, and these treatments are not authorized to be used at this time,” the FDA said Monday.
But both DeSantis and Pushaw have also pushed back on the idea that the monoclonal antibody treatments don’t work against omicron. Pushaw earlier this month seemed to cite anecdotal evidence, saying that “there have been omicron cases treated with other [monoclonal antibodies] that showed significant improvement, contrary to the initial study that came out and apparently informed the now-reversed HHS policy.”
The Washington Post reached out to Pushaw on Tuesday morning to ask for data supporting the claim that monoclonal antibody treatments remain effective against omicron, but it did not receive a response.
It’s certainly possible and even likely that omicron patients treated with these monoclonal antibodies showed significant improvement, as Pushaw said. But as with other unproven treatments that have been pushed using similar anecdotes, that doesn’t mean the treatment was the reason for it. Most people hospitalized with the coronavirus, after all, will recover.
A spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, Ian Sams, responded to DeSantis and other critics on Monday night.
“Why is Gov. DeSantis more interested in promoting medicines that don’t work than urging people to take vaccines that do?” Sams asked rhetorically in a tweet.
He added in another tweet that the federal government is continuing to supply other, proven treatments to DeSantis’s state.
“This week, we’re providing Florida more than 34,000 additional doses of COVID treatments that **actually do work**,” Sams said, adding that it was “the most doses of any state besides California and Texas.”