Recent polling from YouGov, conducted for the Economist magazine, shows how concern about getting ill (those saying they are somewhat or very worried about contracting covid-19) correlates to other concerns. Interestingly, there’s no difference in concern relative to whether a respondent knows someone who died of the disease (the upper-left chart, below, shows a spread in worry about illness, shown on the vertical axis, even though each indicated group is about as likely to indicate it knows someone who died, shown on the horizontal axis). On the other metrics, the dots roughly form a diagonal line from lower left to upper right: More worry about getting sick correlates to worry about omicron, to mask-wearing and to getting a vaccine dose.