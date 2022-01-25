Congress: “Many complaints center on negotiations with Capitol Hill over Biden’s agenda last fall, with many Democrats charging that White House acceded too often to the demands of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. At a critical juncture, the talks left House Democratic leaders, including Pelosi, feeling upset with Klain, according to a person with knowledge of the situation."

Klain ultimately pissed off Pelosi: “The sore point was Biden’s decision not to press House Democrats to vote immediately for his bipartisan infrastructure bill, as [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi and her allies wanted. Liberal Democrats, in contrast, preferred to wait until they could ensure a companion social spending and climate plan also had enough support to pass. Biden’s senior staff was united behind his decision to hold off, according to a White House official.”

‘A monster’: “One frustrated Democratic member of Congress, speaking on the condition of anonymity to talk more freely, accused Klain of creating ‘a monster’ by empowering [CPC Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.)] using an expletive to underscore the point,” Sean and Tyler report.