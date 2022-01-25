The national conversation of late has been about the new contours of the pandemic. It’s now a pandemic of the omicron variant, a version of the virus that’s generally agreed to be less deadly than prior iterations. But, given the scale of infection caused by omicron, the country is still seeing more than 2,200 deaths every day caused by covid-19. The daily death toll now is lower than only about 70 days over the past two years, landing in the 90th percentile of deaths. Omicron is omnipresent, and it is not toothless.
I was curious how the omicron wave to date compared with the deadliest prior surges: the first wave (from March to July 2020), the wave that hit in the winter of 2020, and the delta wave that hammered the South last summer. The news is not uniformly good.
In terms of raw death totals, prior waves have done more damage. In 2020, the winter wave left tens of thousands of people dead in California. The initial wave in 2020 ripped through New York. Delta left thousands dead in Florida. You can see that below, with the cumulative death toll in each state by day from the start of the wave.
Comparing total deaths obscures how different states are affected, though, since California, New York and Florida are far more populous. If we remove the uniform vertical axis and simply compare the cumulative death tolls in each state to that state’s own prior waves, we get a better sense of the differences.
The faster a line rises, the more quickly the death toll has mounted. In some states, you’ll notice, the omicron (green) line has climbed faster than previous waves. That’s in part because I marked the start of each wave relative to the national low in deaths, so some of those states were seeing ongoing deaths from delta that are included in the omicron wave. Given how rapidly omicron replaced delta, this is difficult to avoid when considering comparable time periods.
The graph above, nonetheless, gives a sense of which waves were most damaging for which states. In Hawaii, it was delta. In North Dakota, winter 2020’s. In D.C., the first wave.
By adjusting for population — cases per 100,000 residents — we can compare how the different waves have affected the country.
Another way to consider the changes is by animating the effects of the four different waves. Below, you can see how different regions of the country were affected and how the increase in deaths during the omicron wave, starting at a higher plateau following delta, has been more immediate.
We are also not yet at the end of the omicron wave. In each prior wave, you can often see how deaths taper off, as the number of new deaths each day decreases. We aren’t yet seeing much of that tapering, even in states such as New York, where the surge hit fast and has already started to recede.
Then, of course, there are the politics. Below, the states with the highest and lowest per capita death tolls in each wave, compared with their 2020 presidential vote.
So far, omicron looks as though it overlaps less with partisanship than did delta. That might be because delta was centered in the South during the summer, when people moved inside and the virus could spread. It may be because the delta wave was deadlier in places with lower vaccination rates, which happen often to be more Republican places. It may be because the omicron wave hasn’t yet peaked.
The central question that remains about the death toll is the same one that existed at the outset of the pandemic: When can we feel confident that it will no longer increase dramatically?